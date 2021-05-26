Attaining the milestone of Platinum year and a worthwhile legacy in filtration technology, Elofic is on its way to more glorious achievements and becoming the no. 1 brand globally

FARIDABAD,India, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11-05-2021, Elofic celebrated 70th Anniversary of its founding and its triumphant growth over the years. Evolving from a cottage industry level to a globally renowned player, Elofic looks back and credits hard work, perseverance, business ethics and innovative thinking of its workforce for all the glories. Elofic has six modern filter manufacturing facilities - three at Faridabad in Haryana, the fourth at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, the fifth at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh and the sixth one an Injection molding plant at Noida. Manned by a highly skilled workforce, qualified design engineers combined with innovative and prolific R&D capabilities, Elofic has gained worldwide recognition and advancement. The sophisticated infrastructure and up-to-date processes make Elofic on the go. Supplying filters in the domestic automobile filter market and OEMs, it is the most preferred vendor of leading OEM's like Tata Motors, Mahindra, New Holland, Maruti, and many more. Elofic is growing heights since its inception.

In the event celebrated over Facebook live, Elofic received salutations and encouraging messages from all stakeholders be it ACMA, Media Partners, OEM's, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Retailers, Mechanics, Ex-team members and international customers from across the Globe.

Advertisement

Through a video message, Vice Chairman cum Joint Managing Director, K.D Sahni relayed the business integrity of Elofic and said, ''Doing business the fair way has been one of our main core values for the last 70 years. Being futuristic has been our traditional strife, thus focusing on R&D, developing new products, new processes have always been our priority area, and that's the reason why Elofic has always been the leader and shall remain to be'' Its Chairman cum Managing Director, M.B Sahni, also claimed authenticity of their products with the comment, ''We manufacture around 500 filters per minute. We never compromise on the quality of our products as we shop around the world to procure the best possible equipment and materials.'' Elofic will continue to strive for a prospective future for the company and making people's life synchronous with advancements in time. About Elofic Industries Limited Elofic Industries Limited is a renowned player in the automotive filter manufacturing industry in the country. The company has outdone its contemporaries and carved its niche at the international level too. Founded in 1951, the company has evolved at immeasurable length, led by its late founder Shri M.S. Sahni. Engaged in transforming the filtration industry with a futuristic approach and pro-environmental techniques, Elofic has been consistently successful in marketing lubricating oils and grease, filtration products, Coolants and Air purifiers.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)