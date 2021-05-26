DENTALDOST LAUNCHES AI-POWERED APP TO HELP YOU DETECT EARLY SIGNS OF DENTAL DISEASES

Pune, May 26, 2021: Female dentist-led tech startup DentalDost wants you to stay indoors and safe from the coronavirus, and have launched a free mobile app that lets you scan your mouth for oral diseases.

The organization - which launched India’s first 24x7 dental helpline in 2019 - has 12 dental surgeons on the team as well as 110 partner dentists. The startup has an 18 member team, of which 6 are full-time dentists. DentalDost insists that in the current climate, even stepping out to see a dentist is risky. “In the middle of a global pandemic, we realized oral health was getting severely impacted - but unnecessary trips had to be avoided. So we decided to do something about it”, says CEO, Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali.

This is one of the reasons that the DentalDost team created their helpline and app. The DentalDost helpline is manned 24x7 by qualified dental surgeons, and has helped over 7000 patients just this year. The dental experts diagnose 16 types of oral diseases including early signs of mucormycosis using AI technology.

To go with the free helpline, DentalDost’s smart AI-powered app helps the users scan and assess their teeth in real time, and get an instant oral hygiene report. Patients can access information, and treatment plans for better oral health, right from the comfort of their homes, which lets them avoid unnecessary trips outside in the middle of the covid pandemic.

“Multiple studies have proved what our team has been saying all along: there is a direct link between oral health and overall health” adds Mr. Rajat Kabade, cofounder. DentalDost is urging people to adopt a safer, newer way of monitoring oral health. “As dentists, it seems against the point to tell a patient to not come to the clinic, but as medical professionals, we couldn’t in good conscience tell a patient to risk exposure just for a simple procedure. So we’re doing everything in our power to make sure that all non-emergent procedures are taken care of at home.”, says Dr. Vidhi, referring to the oral awareness her team is creating through their social media presence.

By making oral healthcare accessible through tele-dentistry and smart technology, DentalDost is taking their mission of oral care for everyone, anytime all across India, all the while trying to minimize risks of getting exposed to the virus.

You can connect with their expert dentists 24x7 on 7797555777 and download the app from PlayStore by visiting https://qr.dentaldost.com. About DentalDost: Founded in 2018, DentalDost is India’s first 24x7 dental helpline and smart dental tech platform. Trismus Healthcare Technologies Pvt Ltd is the parent company that owns IP, trademark and other rights to DentalDost.

