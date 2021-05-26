EU's Schinas says COVID-19 passports to drive tourism restart before July 14
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:59 IST
The European Union's digital vaccine certificate should help galvanise a recovery in international travel and tourism ahead of the summer season, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.
Speaking on a panel on the recovery in travel, Schinas reaffirmed the bloc's target to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by July 14 and predicted travel and tourism should restart before that date.
