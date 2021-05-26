Left Menu

Maha: Two held for trafficking iguanas, tortoises

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:07 IST
Maha: Two held for trafficking iguanas, tortoises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly trafficking iguanas, tortoises, and fish in a large quantity by a train at Lonavala railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

At least 1,207 iguanas, 279 African Spurred Tortoise, and 230 Betta fish- all exotic species- were found in the possession of the two passengers who were traveling from Chennai to Mumbai in Chennai-LTT Express on Tuesday.

''The confiscated species and two carriers have been handed over to the Customs and they will take further action,'' said Maula Sayyad, police inspector, Local Crime Branch of GRP.

The detained passengers are identified as Tarunkumar Mohan (26) and Srinivasan Kamal (20). ''The duo was traveling with four large travel bags, which aroused suspicion. When the policemen opened the bags they found iguanas, tortoises, and fish inside. During their interrogation, the two passengers told the patrolling staff that they were just carriers who were taking the species to Mumbai from Chennai,'' he said.

The officer added that the duo was not carrying any valid documents or a permit to transport these species.

''During the consultation with wildlife experts, forest officials, and members of RESQ Charitable Trust, it was found that all these animals were exotic species. We are confirming whether they are just carriers or the owners of these species. While iguanas were kept in plastic bags, the tortoises were kept in boxes and fish in small pouches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021