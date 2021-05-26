Swiss ditch draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government said it would not sign a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, seen as too great an infringement of Swiss sovereignty, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland.

"We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference. Brussels has been pushing for a decade for a treaty that would sit atop a patchwork of bilateral accords and have the Swiss routinely adopt changes to single market rules. It would also have provided a more effective way to resolve disputes.

"Without this agreement, this modernisation of our relationship will not be possible and our bilateral agreements will inevitably age: 50 years have passed since the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement, 20 years since the bilateral I and II agreements. Already today, they are not up to speed for what the EU and Swiss relationship should and could be," the European Commission said in a statement. Bern said substantial differences remained on key aspects of the agreement - including on the free movement of people, EU citizens' access to Swiss social benefits, and state aid - making it impossible to ratify the draft.

"The Federal Council (government) today took the decision not to sign the agreement, and communicated this decision to the EU. This brings the negotiations on the draft of the InstA (treaty) to a close." EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972 and fleshed out after Swiss voters in 1992 rejected membership in the European Economic Area. They remain in effect.

But walking away from a deal could over time disrupt and ultimately jeopardise Switzerland's de facto membership in the EU common market. Failure to clinch the treaty blocks Switzerland from any new access to the single market, such as an electricity union.

Existing accords will also erode over time, such as an agreement on cross-border trade in medical technology products that lapsed this week. Trouble became apparent last month, when talks at a summit ran aground and Parmelin cited "fundamental differences" that remained.

