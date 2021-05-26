SJVNL installing 4 oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh

Government-owned SJVN Ltd is installing four oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''SJVN Ltd, a joint venture of the Ministry of Power and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, is installing four oxygen plants in the districts of Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, and Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore,'' the power ministry said in a statement.

The company has provided cold chain equipment worth around Rs 1 crore to the state government in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

Recently, it provided 50 semi-fowler beds to IGMC. In addition to this, a financial support of over Rs 2 crore has been extended to procure ventilators, oximeters, personal protection equipment, masks and sanitisers at various hospitals of Himachal Pradesh.

For boosting the healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, SJVNL is also supporting non-governmental organisations working to fight against COVID-19.

In all these activities, an amount of around Rs 7.5 crore has been contributed in combating the pandemic during past four months.

In addition to this, SJVN has also provided ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and other medical equipment to hospitals in Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states where it has presence.

The employees of SJVNL have already contributed their one-day salary amounting to Rs 45 lakh to CM Relief Fund/HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to combat the coronavirus-induced challenges.

To speed up the vaccination drive, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working in through contractors and local people residing in the vicinity of projects and offices.

The company is also liberally extending support for distribution of food and other essential items to the needy and has contributed Rs 25 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

