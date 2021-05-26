Left Menu

SJVNL installing 4 oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:55 IST
SJVNL installing 4 oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Government-owned SJVN Ltd is installing four oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''SJVN Ltd, a joint venture of the Ministry of Power and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, is installing four oxygen plants in the districts of Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, and Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore,'' the power ministry said in a statement.

The company has provided cold chain equipment worth around Rs 1 crore to the state government in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

Recently, it provided 50 semi-fowler beds to IGMC. In addition to this, a financial support of over Rs 2 crore has been extended to procure ventilators, oximeters, personal protection equipment, masks and sanitisers at various hospitals of Himachal Pradesh.

For boosting the healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, SJVNL is also supporting non-governmental organisations working to fight against COVID-19.

In all these activities, an amount of around Rs 7.5 crore has been contributed in combating the pandemic during past four months.

In addition to this, SJVN has also provided ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and other medical equipment to hospitals in Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states where it has presence.

The employees of SJVNL have already contributed their one-day salary amounting to Rs 45 lakh to CM Relief Fund/HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to combat the coronavirus-induced challenges.

To speed up the vaccination drive, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working in through contractors and local people residing in the vicinity of projects and offices.

The company is also liberally extending support for distribution of food and other essential items to the needy and has contributed Rs 25 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021