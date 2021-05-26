Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:56 IST
State-run Canara Bank Wednesday said Brij Mohan Sharma has taken charge as its executive director on May 19.

He joined Oriental Bank of Commerce in 1983 and had risen to the level of chief general manager in Punjab National Bank.

Last year, Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India were amalgamated with PNB.

Sharma has experience in all segments of banking, including branch banking, corporate credit, retail credit, inspection, and audit division, a release said.

************************************ Aviva India announces steps to support employees during COVID *Aviva Life Insurance has taken a number of initiatives to support and protect its employees during the current pandemic.

The company has set up a war room, where a group of 50 volunteers will track leads for medical supplies in real-time, verify them, answer distress calls and provide 24X7 real-time assistance to the ones in need, a release said.

It has also collaborated with Practo to offer complimentary online consultation to all employees and their family members.

************************************ Inox Wind board okays shifting RO from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat *Inox Wind on Wednesday said that its board has okayed a proposal to shift its registered office from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat.

''Board of Directors of the company has today i.e. on 26th May, 2021 passed a resolution by circulation inter alia for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from ''State of Himachal Pradesh'' to ''State of Gujarat'' and consequential amendment in the Registered Office Clause (Clause II) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company and the Central Government and any other authorities as may be necessary,'' a BSE filing said.

The board has also approved the postal ballot notice for the purpose of obtaining the approval of Members of the company for shifting the Registered Office of the Company.

