IIM Indore, German body to identify challenges across pandemic-hit sectors, figure out solutions

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:16 IST
IIM Indore, German body to identify challenges across pandemic-hit sectors, figure out solutions
IIM Indore on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the German Development Agency (GIZ) to identify the challenges across pandemic-hit sectors and to figure out ways to tackle them.

Under the pact, IIM Indore has received a research grant of Rs 85.3 lakh from The Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development to connect the dots across myriad sectors to understand how they grappled with COVID-19 for forthcoming pandemic preparedness, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The institutions will now work together on documenting the challenges faced by these business sectors and their ways of tackling challenges, it said.

The documentation will be based on in-depth research to capture the finest practices on solutions for forthcoming pandemic preparedness.

The research activities include two book projects, research papers and detailed case studies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

