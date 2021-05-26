Poland adopts ban on Belarusian airlines in its airspace
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish government has adopted a ban on Belarusian airlines entering Polish airspace, a government spokesman said on Twitter
"The Council of Ministers has adopted a ban on the entry into Polish airspace of aircraft used by carriers from Belarus," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
Detained Belarusian blogger appears in video, opposition cries foul
Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video
'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist
All Lithuanian flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, says minister