SJVN to set up four oxygen plants in Himachal

The Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam is setting up four oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said on Wednesday.

The plants are being set up as part of efforts towards tackling the Covid pandemic in the state.

Sharma also met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here and told him that the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) will install the plants in Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Hamirpur districts at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crores.

The CMD said that SJVN has provided cold chain equipment, costing around Rs 1 crore, to the state government to support its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state against Covid.

Sharma assured Thakur of every possible support to the government in its fight against the pandemic. He informed the chief minister that SJVN recently provided 50 semi-fowler beds to the IGMC and financial support of more than Rs 2 crore to various hospitals of the state government to procure ventilators, oximeters and other medical equipment, and personal protection equipment. Sharma said for boosting healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN is also supporting NGOs. In all these activities SJVN has contributed an amount of around Rs 7.5 crore in the last four months, he added. Besides, SJVN has also provided ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and other medical equipment to hospitals in other states such as Bihar and Uttarakhand where it has its presence, Sharma said. SJVN employees have already contributed one-day salary, amounting to Rs 45 lakh to the CM Relief Fund/Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, he said.

The CMD said that to speed up the process of vaccination against COVID-19, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working in SJVN through contractors and local people residing in vicinity of SJVN's projects and offices. He said that SJVN also contributed Rs 25 crore towards the PM CARES Fund. PTI DJI PTI ANB ANB

