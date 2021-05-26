Esaf Small Fin Bank FY21 net falls 45% to Rs 105 cr as bad loans spike

Esaf Small Finance Bank has reported a steep 45 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 105.40 crore for FY21, following lower collections due to lockdowns, high gross bad loans and the resultant provisions.

The lender had posted Rs 190.4 crore net profit in FY20. It had called off its IPO plan in March due to the pandemic.

Despite poor collection in the first seven months of fiscal 2021, when it was almost zero, the bank managed to take collection levels to over 90 per cent during the remainder of the year, helping arrest the bad loans spike, its managing director and chief executive Paul Thomas told PTI on Wednesday.

He said the pandemic has led to a massive fall in the collection as the customers were badly impacted due to the lockdowns, leading to gross NPAs jumping to 6.70 per cent from 1.33 per cent and net NPA rose to 3.88 per cent from under 0.5 per cent in the previous year.

Accordingly, the provisions jumped over 131 per cent to Rs 310.44 crore from Rs 134.3 crore, of which Rs 92.5 crore has been for special pandemic provision.

Thomas said the asset quality worsened as the company has lent Rs 1,226 crore in special COVID care loans (of an average ticket size of Rs 20,000 to over 2.2 million customers), of which Rs 1,097 crore are outstanding now, forcing it set aside 20 bps additional provisions for this -- from 0.40 bps of the loan to 0.60 bps of the loan amount. These loans were given at a 21 per cent interest rate, with a four-month moratorium too, he added. Net interest income rose 16.33 per cent to Rs 921.6 crore, while the total interest income rose 16.13 per cent to Rs 1,641.16 crore in the year.

Gross advances increased 27.37 per cent from Rs 6,606 crore in March 2020 to Rs 8,415 crore in March 2021 and the total business grew 25.85 per cent from Rs 13,846 crore to Rs 17,425 crore in the reporting year, Thomas said. Total deposits rose 28.04 per cent from Rs 7,028 crore to Rs 8,999 crore, driven by a massive 82 per cent jump in the low-cost CASA deposits to Rs 1,748 crore in March 2021. This growth has helped the bank increase the CASA ratio from 13.55 in FY20 to 19.42 in FY21.

During the year, it opened 96 branches to 550 and hired 1,000 people, taking the overall headcount to 3,300. During the year, the bank raised tier I capital of Rs 162.59 crore by way of private placements. This, along with current year profit improved the CRAR by 20 bps from 24.03 per cent in March 2020 to 24.23 per cent in March 2021 despite an increase in business.

