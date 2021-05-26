HGS to hire 250 remote customer service executives in Canada

Business process management firm HGS on Wednesday said it is looking to hire up to 250 remote customer service representatives in Quebec to support the growth of its Canadian entity. In Canada, HGS (Hinduja Global Solutions) has had customer service representatives working from home for over 10 years now, who were specialised in various fields, including telecommunications.

''We are delighted to be able to offer this option for the first time in Quebec and are excited to have these new talented individuals join our North American team,” HGS director of client services Steven Belham said in a statement.

HGS said it will be offering a local expertise to Quebec companies that want to stand out in the area of customer service.

In addition to the 250 frontline workers, HGS is looking to fill management positions, including a new human resources manager, who will be responsible for managing and coordinating employees for the continual growth of the company in Quebec.

“The application process for these new positions is completely virtual (an undeniable advantage in pandemic times), from the beginning to the very last interview.

“The HGS work-from-home program is designed to make employment more accessible to people living in rural communities, as well as parents, employees with mobility issues and anyone looking to reduce their commute times,'' Belham said.

