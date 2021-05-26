Aster Healthcare sets up digital health vertical, hires CEO

Aster DM Healthcare has created a separate vertical for digital healthcare services and appointed Brandon Rowberry as the chief executive of the new division. The appointment is in alignment with the Kochi-based hospital chain's long-term strategy to integrate digital transformation, technology and innovation as core pillars to deliver enhanced patient-centric services and enable wider access, the company said on Wednesday. Rowberry, a former advisor for strategy and planning at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, will work closely with Alisha Moopen, the deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare and the daughter of group chairman and founder Azad Moopen. Rowberry will be driving the digital roadmap for the group and develop digital capabilities across its presence in seven countries and soon in the Cayman Islands. Alisha Moopen said Aster wants its network of world class doctors to be available at the click of one's finger by reimagining healthcare entirely and making one's health journey simple and reliable. Digital health, under Brandon's leadership, will be set up as an independent business and enable accessing healthcare as a seamless experience from simple virtual consults to e-ICUs at home, she added. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and an emerging healthcare player in the country. It has a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare across its 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 225 pharmacies. It employs over 21,000 people, including 2,887 doctors and 6,283 nurses.

