Left Menu

U.S. says looking at Quad meeting in fall focused on infrastructure

Kurt Campbell said other countries would be welcome to work with the Quad, which held a first virtual leaders' summit in March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues and security. "I think we want to look this fall to convene an in-person Quad and the hope will be to make a similar kind of engagement on infrastructure more generally," Campbell told an online event hosted by Stanford University's Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 02:36 IST
U.S. says looking at Quad meeting in fall focused on infrastructure
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is looking to convene an in-person meeting of its partners the Quad group of countries - Australia, India and Japan - in the fall with a focus on infrastructure, President Joe Biden's policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific said on Wednesday. Kurt Campbell said other countries would be welcome to work with the Quad, which held a first virtual leaders' summit in March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues and security.

"I think we want to look this fall to convene an in-person Quad and the hope will be to make a similar kind of engagement on infrastructure more generally," Campbell told an online event hosted by Stanford University's Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center. "And I do want to underscore ... this is not a fancy club. If there are other countries that believe that they'd like to engage and work with us, the door will be open as we go forward," Campbell said.

The March Quad summit was carefully choreographed to counter China's growing influence and Biden and his fellow leaders pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of challenges from Beijing. At that meeting, the leaders agreed an in-person summit would be held later in the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
3
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021