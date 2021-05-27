Left Menu

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon worsened in recent months, vice president says

Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Wednesday acknowledged that destruction of the Amazon rainforest had worsened since March, saying the government would send in the military if necessary to meet its target to lower deforestation by July.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 05:07 IST
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon worsened in recent months, vice president says

Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Wednesday acknowledged that destruction of the Amazon rainforest had worsened since March, saying the government would send in the military if necessary to meet its target to lower deforestation by July. Mourao, who is leading the government's Amazon policy, told reporters in a briefing that deforestation this month is "not good" but reaffirmed a commitment to lower deforestation by 15% in the 12-months through July.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. He has called for the industrial development of protected nature reserves and criticizing environmental enforcement. Bolsonaro had previously deployed the military in response to rising Amazon deforestation and fires, but pulled them out at the end of April. The expensive deployments over the course of 20 months failed to lower destruction https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/brazil-environment-military to levels seen prior to Bolsonaro's presidency.

Brazil's official annual measurement of deforestation runs from August to July each year. Preliminary monthly data from the government's Inpe research institute shows Brazil has been on pace to potentially meet Mourao's 15% reduction during that period with deforestation falling in late 2020 and early 2021.

But the data shows double-digit increases in March and April, while the most critical months for annual deforestation lie ahead. Deforestation peaks during the dry season from May to October, when it is easier for illegal loggers to access the forest to harvest valuable wood.

Mourao also said he "deeply regretted" that Environment Minister Ricardo Salles was not present at a meeting of the country's Amazon Council on Wednesday at a time when "we need cooperation." Brazil is under international pressure, led by the United States, to show that it is serious about protecting the Amazon, with U.S. officials saying they expect a reduction in deforestation this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021