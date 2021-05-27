Left Menu

Australia's Victoria state to enter snap one-week COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:53 IST
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business in a bid to contain a fresh virus cluster.

Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne that starting from 11:59 pm (1359 GMT) local time Thursday, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

