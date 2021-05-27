Left Menu

Shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital set to open up 142% on trade resumption

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:57 IST
Shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital set to open up 142% on trade resumption
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Shares of tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital Ltd were set to surge 142% on resumption of trade on Thursday, a week after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner under a sweeping national security law imposed on the financial hub by Beijing. Next Digital, which had a market value of HK$490 million based on its last trading price of HK$0.186 before a suspension, was set to open at HK$0.45.

It was quoted up as much as 3,125% in pre-trade. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021