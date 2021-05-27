PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Nissan in advanced talks to build battery gigafactory in UK https://on.ft.com/2Swfbps - Carnival slashes interest costs with $2.5 billion debt refinancing https://on.ft.com/3ftIq5H
- Scientists claim to have solved COVID vaccine blood-clot puzzle https://on.ft.com/3ujLrtr - Biden orders new intelligence report on COVID-19 origins https://on.ft.com/2QSIp1q
Overview - Nissan is in advanced talks with the UK government to build a battery gigafactory, under a post-Brexit plan to make Britain the company's largest electric car production hub outside Japan.
- Cruise operator Carnival Corporation has slashed its borrowing cost in half on more than $2.5 billion of debt it took out early in the pandemic, underlining investors' desire to back companies likely to benefit from the economic reopening. - Scientists in Germany claim to have cracked the cause of the rare blood clots linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines and believe the jabs could be tweaked to stop the reaction happening altogether.
- Joe Biden has asked US intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid renewed questions over the role a laboratory in China might have played. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
