China vice premier holds talks with U.S. trade chief

China and the United States agreed that the development of bilateral trade is very important, China's commerce ministry said, adding that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday, and described the talks as candid, pragmatic and constructive.

