China vice premier holds talks with U.S. trade chief

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:38 IST
  Country:
  • China

China and the United States agreed that the development of bilateral trade is very important, China's commerce ministry said, adding that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday, and described the talks as candid, pragmatic and constructive.

