CSS Corp to Appoint Sunil Mittal as its Chief Executive Officer

BANGALORE, India and SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology consulting services provider, today announced that its board has unanimously chosen Sunil Mittal as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Sunil Mittal, currently the Chief Operating Officer at CSS Corp will take up the new role effective July 1st succeeding Manish Tandon who is stepping down after engineering a successful turnaround and generating tremendous value for investors. In addition, Sunil will also join the company's Board of Directors upon assuming his new role.

''After a well thought out and executed succession plan, we are pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of this world-class technology and customer experience services organization,'' said Sanjay Chakrabarty, Chairman of CSS Corp's Board of Directors and Managing Partner of Capital Square Partners, a Singapore based private equity fund manager and majority shareholder of the company. ''In his current role as the COO and in his prior role as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Sunil has architected unprecedented revenue momentum and pipeline for the company. We are confident that he will be able to build upon this foundation and take the organization to the next level. Sunil's strong business acumen and industry knowledge deeply connects with CSS Corp's clientele and operations, and his leadership qualities make him best suited to lead CSS Corp successfully into the future.'' ''We are extremely thankful to Manish Tandon, CEO for his contributions to CSS Corp. Under his dynamic leadership, CSS Corp made a successful turnaround over the past four and a half years and grew at 25% in the latest financial year ending 31-Mar-2021. Manish used innovation and technology as the underpinning of the turnaround strategy and created CSS Labs which is recognized as an innovator in this space. He also built a world class management team and established strong data driven processes leading to industry leading profitability and scalability of the business.

Advertisement

''I'm honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of passionate, customer-centric and talented professionals,'' said Sunil Mittal. ''We are redefining traditional services through our unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. We are well-positioned to continue our growth momentum with our compelling value propositions. I'm excited about this opportunity and look forward to collaborate closely with our clients and employees.'' Mittal has had an illustrious career of over 22 years in the technology services industry. He spent 18 years at Infosys across multiple geographies, managing large client accounts, incubating new business capabilities, and building C-level relationships. He joined CSS Corp over four and a half years back and managed global sales, marketing, presales, and account management. Recently, he took over as Chief Operating Officer where he assumed the responsibility of global client delivery and IT, in addition to his existing portfolio. He serves on several association boards, including the Partner Advisory Board of the Technology Services Industry Association, and is a member of the Forbes Business Council. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Manish Tandon expressed his confidence in the board's choice. ''Sunil is a remarkable leader who has been one of the chief architects of our success over the years at CSS Corp. I'm very happy with how the organization has turned around and is well positioned for growth under his leadership. I carry with me, the goodwill and best wishes of almost 9,000 employees and the board. It has been a very rewarding journey for me and all stakeholders with CSS Corp over the last 5 years, and I wish Sunil the very best. '' About Capital Square Partners Capital Square Partners (''CSP'') is a private equity fund manager based in Singapore, and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). CSP advises funds investing across growth capital and buyouts supporting high performance management teams to build leading digital businesses. With deep sector expertise across technology, media and telecommunications, business services, healthcare, and consumer sectors, CSP has supported management teams to scale businesses across multiple geographies and create transformational value. Additional information on CSP can be found at http://www.capitalsquarepartners.com About CSS Corp CSS Corp is a global customer experience and technology services provider, disrupting the industry with a unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. The company is a digital transformation partner of choice for its clients, which include the world's top innovators across industries, from mid-market players to large enterprises. Its diverse team of over 9,000 customer-centric thinkers, collaborators, and co-creators across 18 global locations, is passionate about helping clients succeed through intelligent automation-led outcomes. The company has overcome macroeconomic headwinds to become the industry's fastest growing and most awarded company in its revenue range. To know more, please visit https://www.csscorp.com.

Follow CSS Corp on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519376/CSS_Corp_Sunil_Mittal.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519375/CSS_Corp_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)