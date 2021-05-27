Successive Technologies Makes It To The Prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2020 With A Massive 434% Growth Rate

- Successive Technologies climbs 23 positions to Rank in the top 15 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 50 List of Fastest-growing Companies in India NOIDA, India, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a next-gen IT consulting company, is proud to announce that it has climbed 23 positions from last year, to rank 14th on the latest Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 Awards. Now in its 16th year in India, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme ranks fast-growing technology companies, public or private, based on percentage revenue growth over three years, and Successive grew by a very impressive 434 percent during this period. In addition to this, Successive Technologies also made it into the Top 150 (Rank 129) in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020 Ranking.

''We feel proud to be recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India winner for the fourth time. This recognition is a testament to our employees' relentless efforts, strong customer focus, and continued excellence in delivering innovative digital transformation solutions. Our in-depth industry expertise and unwavering commitment to quality helps businesses solve complex challenges and create impact,'' commented Sid Pandey, CEO, Successive Technologies. ''I dedicate this award to all the employees of Successive,'' remarked Sid.

The India Technology Fast 50 programme is one of the seven programmes in Asia Pacific (APAC), along with the Technology Fast 50 programmes in China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea. The APAC Technology Fast 500 programme forms part of a global programme, with regional counterparts in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and North America. The programme is led by Deloitte's global team of Technology, Media, and Telecommunications specialists and is open to technology enabled companies headquartered in India.

''Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitization,'' said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. ''We congratulate Successive Technologies on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India with a phenomenal 434% growth rate over three years.'' ABOUT SUCCESSIVE TECHNOLOGIES Founded in 2012, Successive is a CMMI-3 certified next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for modern business speed. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. In addition we also specialize in Cloud Consulting, Cloud Migration, DevOps Automation, DevSecOps & Enterprise Content Management. Our innovative approach, thought process, and automation mindset helps businesses build a strong business transformation foundation and provide enhanced customer experiences and satisfaction. We are a global company with 300+ customers across 30+ countries. Some of our happy customers include Dentsu, Nokia, PwC, Isobar, Mahindra, MG and Bosch among others.

For more information, please write to hello@successive.tech or visit https:uccessive.tech/ ABOUT DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU INDIA LLP.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (''DTTL''), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as ''Deloitte Global'') does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

