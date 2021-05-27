Flipkart expands Growth Capital program benefits to support sellers

Flipkart is expanding benefits under its Growth Capital program to support lakhs of marketplace seller partners, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace said on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant has formed new partnerships to increase the breadth of options and opportunities available to lakhs of sellers, via multiple lenders, depending on their specific business needs, enabling the "Growth Capital" program to provide fresh credit options ranging from < Rs. 5 lacs up to Rs. 5 Crores at competitive interest rates - as low as 9%.

As part of the program, Flipkart has introduced a new product called Early Settlement for sellers to manage their cash flows. Seller partners who opt-in for this new product will not only receive their order payments in advance but will also benefit from processing fee waivers during this period.

Further, Flipkart has simplified the loan application process to ensure that all its sellers have easy access to affordable credit. Now, the portal automatically and immediately redirects the interested sellers to the lender's portal, resulting in improved sanction and disbursal timelines.

"The scope and the benefits of the Growth Capital program will help them speed up cash flows and manage procurements better. The application process is now faster, and they can choose from a wide set of lenders as per their requirements," said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Senior Vice President -Marketplace, Fintech & Payments Group at Flipkart.

The Flipkart Growth Capital program is specifically designed to enable financial inclusion and independence for MSMEs operating online. According to the company, its Growth Capital program registered a 53% surge in volumes and an 82% increase in value year-on-year (YoY).