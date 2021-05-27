Left Menu

China stocks close at 3-month highs as policy tightening fears ease

** Data showed earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. ** "Micro liquidity conditions have improved in the A-share market, with the launch of new mutual funds picking up," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:53 IST
China stocks close at 3-month highs as policy tightening fears ease
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks ended at three-month highs on Thursday as subdued industrial data calmed worries over policy tightening, while some positive signs on Sino-U.S. relations also boosted sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, to 5,338.23, its highest closing level since March 3, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to 3,608.85, its strongest closing since Feb 23.

** Analysts and traders said a series of recent soft economic data helped assuage policy tightening fears which had weighed on valuations of equities and risk appetite. ** Data showed earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing.

** "Micro liquidity conditions have improved in the A-share market, with the launch of new mutual funds picking up," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities. ** Yan added the strong stock rally would further attract more money inflows via the mutual funds in June, forecasting the Shanghai index to test the 3,800-point level this year.

** So far this week, CSI300 gained 4%, while SSEC advanced 3.5%. ** Foreign inflows continued to prop up the market thanks in part to a buoyant yuan touching a three-year high.

** Investors on Thursday purchased a net 19.5 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) worth of A-shares through the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. ** The inflows were also partly due to index provider MSCI's semi-annual review of its China indexes which took effect as of Thursday's close.

** China and the United States have agreed that the development of bilateral trade is very important, China's commerce ministry said, adding that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern. ($1 = 6.3776 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021