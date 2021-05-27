Left Menu

E-tractor startup Cellestial valued at Rs 255 crore

E-tractor startup Cellestial has been valued at Rs 255 crore and raised about Rs 3.65 crore in pre-series A fundraise.

The company plans to explore global markets next year.. Image Credit: ANI
Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder and CEO of Cellestial, said the unique selling proposition of e-tractor is affordable pricing, path-breaking battery technology and torque. "It has a very low operating cost. We plan to introduce our affordable tractors in the global market next year," he said.

Cellestial will start shipping units to early buyers and dealers in India this year followed by Canadian and Mexican pilot markets. The order book is around 1,700 tractors, said Durairajan. Syed Mubasheer, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, said: "Our proprietary battery technology and deep understanding of optimising the performance in e-propulsion makes the difference in our e-tractor."

Cellestial's tractors have undergone 1,000 hours of rigorous field tests to confirm market readiness, he said. (ANI)

