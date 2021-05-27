Left Menu

Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

Aveva Group jumped 2.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal. The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with miners adding more than 1% on higher metal prices.

Aero and defence stocks rose 1.3% with Rolls-Royce among the biggest gainers. Aveva Group jumped 2.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

However, gains on the index were limited by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which slipped more than 0.5% each on lower crude prices. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

Equiniti Group jumped 8.9% after the British administration services and payments specialist agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private-equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal.

