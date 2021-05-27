Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre starts in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad civic body on Thursday started a drive-through vaccination centre here for inoculation against COVID-19 of people aged 18 and above.

After the facility opened in the morning at the GMDC ground here in Gujarat, a number of citizens were seen arriving there in their vehicles.

Advertisement

The drive-through facility has been started in collaboration with the Apollo Hospital under public private partnership (PPP) mode, a release issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

The hospital management will arrange all the logistics, such as vaccine vials and staff, it said.

People aged 18 and above can reach the facility in their vehicles and get the vaccine dose at Rs 1,000. The facility allows on-the-spot registration instead of prior appointment, the civic body said.

The facility will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm and the payment for the vaccine doses can be made on the spot through cash, card or online modes.

The AMC also said a maximum of 1,000 people could be vaccinated at the drive-through facility every day.

A large number of people reached the venue in their vehicles to get vaccinated early in the morning.

A local resident, who arrived at the facility in his car, said, ''Since the appointment slots are not available on the government portal, this is the best option to get the vaccine dose in the present situation.'' He said though the vaccination cost at the facility is high, there is not point in complaining because ''at least we are getting the vaccine''.

The AMC had earlier started a drive-through RT-PCR testing facility at the GMDC ground under the PPP mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)