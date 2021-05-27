Left Menu

UP govt extends ban on strikes in state depts for six months

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:13 IST
UP govt extends ban on strikes in state depts for six months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations, and local authorities under it, for a period of six months, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday, he added.

The Act gives police the power to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

An official statement issued here said strikes have been banned with immediate effect in all public services, including corporations and local authorities owned or controlled by the state government.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021