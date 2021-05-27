Left Menu

BDR Pharma launches generic cancer drug in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:34 IST
Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched generic Rucaparib tablets, used to treat advanced ovarian and prostate cancers, in India.

The product is priced at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 54,000 for a bottle of 60 tablets in the strength of 300 mg and at a MRP of Rs 45,000 for a bottle of 60 tablets in the strength of 200 mg, BDR Pharma said in a statement.

Rucaparib is used as a monotherapy and in conjunction with other anti-cancer agents in several tumor forms, including ovarian and prostate cancers, it added.

The company has launched its product under the brand name 'BDPARIB', the statement said.

''BDPARIB was developed to treat patients living with advanced ovarian and prostate cancers with an unmet need... This represents a significant advancement in the treatment of cancer patients in the future,'' BDR Pharma CMD Dharmesh Shah said.

