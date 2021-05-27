BMW India extends dealer warranty coverage till Jun 30
BMW Group India on Thursday said it has extended dealer warranty coverage along with service and repair inclusive packages till June 30 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension is applicable on all BMW and MINI customers whose warranty and service or repair inclusive packages expire between March 31 to June 29, 2021, the group said in a statement.
''We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
The group said its network undertakes intensive sanitisation of workshops, showrooms and vehicles with standard operating procedure defining sanitisation of all defined 'High Touchpoints'. All BMW and MINI dealerships have also enabled safe test drive experience for all customers with exhaustive decontamination of all test-drive vehicles to be undertaken before and after test-drives.
