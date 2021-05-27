Left Menu

Hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander to resume on June 17, court says

A court hearing on a high-profile dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive of the Spanish largest bank more than two years ago will resume on June 17, the Madrid court said on Thursday.

A court hearing on a high-profile dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive of the Spanish largest bank more than two years ago will resume on June 17, the Madrid court said on Thursday. The Madrid court also said that witnesses based in Switzerland would testify remotely without adding any further details.

The proceedings were suspended on May 19 to allow UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Mark Shelton, head of performance and rewards at the bank, to testify. They did not attend the May hearing due to medical reasons.

