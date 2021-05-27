IFI Techsolutions Has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

MUMBAI, India, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), today announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization. Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Commenting on this recent achievement, Puneet Bajaj, Partner - IFI Techsolutions said, ''IFI Tech was amongst the select few partners for early preview of Azure Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solution, and in June 2019 we completed our first WVD customer project. Thereafter, in March 2020 the WVD market exploded, with every organisation wanting to enable secure work-from-home. Our expertise helped us accomplish a challenging task to setup WVD for 4000+ employees of a top IT/ITES company within a matter of few weeks. Now, in the last few months we have on-boarded many global customers on WVD like Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Intermiles, GMS to name a few.'' Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, ''The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. IFI Techsolutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.'' More Details: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/consulting-services/ifitechsolutions.ifi-tech-wvd-implementation About IFI Techsolutions:s IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a leading cloud solutions and managed services provider that was recognized as a 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist. Founded by Former Microsoft executives, IFI Techsolutions has delivered over 370 projects, 45,000 consulting hours, migrated 4,100-plus servers for more than 260 global customers and has presence in India, US, UK, Australia, and UAE. Also, IFI Techsolutions has earned Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations on Windows Server and SQL Server Migration and Modernization of Web Applications.

