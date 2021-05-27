Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks slip on profit-taking

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, pressured by losses in the financial and property sector, as investors booked profits following a recent run of gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 52.81 points, or 0.18%, at 29,113.20.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:13 IST
Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, pressured by losses in the financial and property sector, as investors booked profits following a recent run of gains.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 52.81 points, or 0.18%, at 29,113.20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index inched down 0.07% to 10,848.35. ** The IT sector dipped 0.66%, financial stocks ended 0.51% lower and property firms lost 0.13%.

** The retreat came after a two-day rally that saw the Hang Seng index climbed nearly 3% amid fading worries over inflation at home and abroad. ** Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, data showed, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing.

** Investor focus was also on developments surrounding Sino-U.S. relations. ** China and the United States should work together to push for the implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.

** The Hang Seng tech index, sensitive to Sino-U.S. relations, added 0.6%. ** Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp closed up 3.2%, after reporting forecast-beating first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.43% at 3,608.85 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.33%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.33%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3767 per U.S. dollar at 0821 GMT, 0.23% firmer than the previous close of 6.3915.

