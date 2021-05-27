Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:49 IST
The board of Open Russia, an organization linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has decided to end its operations in Russia, it said on Thursday.
The decision was taken to protect its supporters due to draft legislation targeting "undesirable" organizations, it said.
