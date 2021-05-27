IndiQube Partners with Care.fit, MediBuddy, MFine and PinkBlue.in

These partnerships are a major step for the company to provide a complete suite of wellness solutions to its 450+ clients and 40,000+ employees based out of its communes Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) IndiQube, a flexible workspace provider headquartered in Bengaluru, announced its partnership with Care.fit, MediBuddy, MFine, and PinkBlue.in, today. These companies are trusted names in the healthcare industry that have been focussing on improving and enhancing the experience of health and wellness solutions in these challenging times. “We at IndiQube have always been focused on providing value to our community through partnerships. The second wave has prompted us to give additional focus to the health and wellbeing of our community members and we have collaborated with various partners in our endeavour to provide a complete suite of wellness solutions to our members,” said Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube.

IndiQube has been a pioneer in the flexible workspace industry with a portfolio of over 3.5 Mn sq. ft. of office space spread across 6 cities in 50+ properties. It has been catering to the unique workspace needs of Solopreneurs, Thriving Start-ups, Enterprises, and Offshore Development Centres PAN India. In these challenging times, the company is deeply committed to providing its member companies priority access to healthcare solutions at competitive prices in customized packages, at the comfort of their homes. On this mission, such partnerships would be a boon. “Care.fit has been at the forefront in India’s COVID-19 battle and this partnership with IndiQube would help us provide healthcare solutions to start-ups and enterprises seamlessly. We will continue to offer assistance wherever possible and remain committed to the health and well-being of the people in these testing times,” said Madan Somasundaram, Head, Care.fit. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy says, “It has been our constant endeavour to make high-quality healthcare more accessible for individuals. We are delighted to have partnered with IndiQube who share the same commitment of ensuring safety. As we battle the second wave of the pandemic, we are putting together all our forces and our contributing our bit to tackle the virus.'' ''The second wave of COVID-19 has put a huge stress on the health infrastructure of the country. On one hand, there are those affected by COVID-19, who require immediate attention and medical care, and on the other hand are those suffering from acute or chronic health problems. MFine is working with IndiQube to provide continued care to the employees and their families. MFine COVID Homecare Plan allows those with mild symptoms to fully recover from the comfort of their own homes, while being monitored by a team of physicians, dietitians and pulmonologists. And with instant online consultations from top doctors, IndiQube clients and their employees can continue to work safely from their homes, without stepping out,” said Arjun Choudhary, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, MFine.

Varun Singh, Director and Co-founder of PinkBlue.in also said, “During the second wave, we have been operating continuously to ensure that the COVID essentials are supplied on time. We have gone the extra mile to make sure that only good quality products are listed with us, so that you can confidently procure products for your workplace, team members, and even extended families. We are in this together!” Indeed, the combined strength of these companies would not only help in making healthcare services more accessible to the IndiQube community but will also add value to the coworking industry as well as the healthcare industry. For more information about IndiQube, please visit www.indiqube.com. Image: Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube PWR PWR

