Cadila Healthcare Q4 net profit up 73 pc at Rs 679 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday reported a 73.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 679 crore for the March-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 391.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,846.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,752.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,133.6 crore as against Rs 1,176.6 crore for the previous financial year, the filing said.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,102.2 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was Rs 14,253.1 crore for the year-ago financial year, it added.

The company's business in India geography which comprises human health formulations business, consumer wellness business, and animal health business posted strong growth during the quarter as it grew by 18 percent on a y-o-y (Year-over-year) basis and registered revenues of Rs 1,772 crore, Cadila Healthcare said.

US formulations business registered revenues of Rs 1,509 crore during the quarter. Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 22 additional ANDAs during the year with the US Food and Drug Administration, taking the cumulative filings to 412, it added.

The company received 35 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals during the year, taking the total to 317 product approvals, Cadila Healthcare said.

Continuing with its relentless efforts to battle COVID with diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, the company launched Virafin to treat moderate infection in adult COVID-19 patients during the quarter, it added.

''ZyCoV-D, the company's plasmid DNA vaccine is at an advanced stage of Phase III clinical trials and the data is expected to be submitted to the regulators in June,'' Cadila Healthcare said.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Re 1 each, it added. PTI AKT SHW SHW

