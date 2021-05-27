Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:38 IST
Gold declines Rs 319; silver tumbles Rs 1,287
Gold declined Rs 319 to Rs 48,223 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 48,542 per 10 gram.

Silver also went lower by Rs 1,287 to Rs 70,637 per kilogram from Rs 71,924 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi fell by Rs 319 amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by 4 paise to 72.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,900 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.70 per ounce.

''Market is awaiting the US GDP and jobless claims data due in the evening session,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. PTI SUM SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

