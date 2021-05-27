Left Menu

'US BIZ-RESULTS-WOCKHARDT Wockhardt Q4 net loss at Rs 106.84 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.The consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 639.50 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST
'US BIZ-RESULTS-WOCKHARDT Wockhardt Q4 net loss at Rs 106.84 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 639.50 crore. It was Rs 700.66 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 688.60 crore. The company posted a loss of Rs 43.39 crore for the previous financial year, Wockhardt said.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 2,840.57 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was Rs 2,882.80 crore for the year-ago fiscal year, it added.

5 patents were filed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and the cumulative filings till date are 3,187. The company was granted 11 patents during the quarter and now holds 763 patents, Wockhardt said.

Shares of Wockhardt closed at Rs 675 per scrip on BSE, down 14.12 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021