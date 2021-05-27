'US BIZ-RESULTS-WOCKHARDT Wockhardt Q4 net loss at Rs 106.84 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 639.50 crore. It was Rs 700.66 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 688.60 crore. The company posted a loss of Rs 43.39 crore for the previous financial year, Wockhardt said.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 2,840.57 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was Rs 2,882.80 crore for the year-ago fiscal year, it added.

5 patents were filed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and the cumulative filings till date are 3,187. The company was granted 11 patents during the quarter and now holds 763 patents, Wockhardt said.

Shares of Wockhardt closed at Rs 675 per scrip on BSE, down 14.12 percent from its previous close.

