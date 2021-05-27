Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST
Hyundai Motor India Foundation hands over 50 medical oxygen concentrators to Kancheepuram district
Chennai, May 27 (PTI): Hyundai Motor India Foundation has handed over 50 oxygen concentrators to Kancheepuram district on Thursday for further distribution to hospitals, amid the COVID-19 surge in the state.

Under the Hyundai Care 3.0 programme, the philanthropic division of the Korean auto major Hyundai Motor India donated the oxygen concentrators for immediate use at the district hospitals to Collector Mageswari Ravikumar.

The Hyundai Care 3.0 initiative, Project: 'Back to Life' ensures expedited procurement and delivery of highly critical oxygen products to help provide immediate relief across most affected states and cities in the country.

''Today we handed over the 50 oxygen concentrators to Kancheepuram District for further distribution to hospitals.It is our solemn commitment to ensure affected people are able to benefit from these products and help drive recovery and normalcy in the affected states,'' Hyundai Motor Foundation trustee Stephen Sudhakar J said in a company statement.

At a function, top company officials of Hyundai Motor India and Hyundai Motor Foundation handed over the oxygen concentrators to district collector Mageswari Ravikumar.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation said it has expedited the purchase and supply of critical medical equipment ensuring a faster dispatch to hospitals across the most affected states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, New Delhi.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

