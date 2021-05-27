Left Menu

Sun Pharma Q4 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 894.15 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:29 IST
Sun Pharma Q4 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 894.15 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 894.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 399.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,522.98 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,184.94 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 699.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.55 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

