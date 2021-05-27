Sun Pharma Q4 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 894.15 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 894.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 399.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,522.98 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,184.94 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 699.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.55 per cent from its previous close.

