Left Menu

Belarusian flag carrier Belavia cancels flights to eight countries -statement

Belarusian national flag carrier Belavia said on Thursday it had been forced to cancel flights to eight countries from May 27 to Oct. 30 due to European flight bans, including flights to Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic enclave. The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:32 IST
Belarusian flag carrier Belavia cancels flights to eight countries -statement

Belarusian national flag carrier Belavia said on Thursday it had been forced to cancel flights to eight countries from May 27 to Oct. 30 due to European flight bans, including flights to Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic enclave.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board. As a result, Belavia said it was cancelling its flights to Warsaw, Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hanover, Vienna, Brussels, Barcelona, and Kaliningrad until Oct. 30.

"We regret that our passengers have to face this situation for reasons beyond the airline's control and we promise to do all we can to resolve it," Belavia said in a statement. Belavia has previously said it has been banned from flying to Lithuania, Latvia, France, Sweden, Britain, Finland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

A Belavia plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona on Wednesday turned back after Poland said it may not be able to enter French airspace. Air France later cancelled a flight from Paris to Moscow after Russia failed to approve a route bypassing Belarus. (Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021