Swedish Fin Min says important not to withdraw stimulus too quickly

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:47 IST
Measures to support the Swedish economy through the COVID-19 pandemic should not be withdrawn too quickly, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday. "But clearly, as we move into a more normal situation, those acute measures aimed at bridging the immediate crisis... clearly they will be wound up," Andersson said during a presentation.

"Then it will be more about stimulus measures for framing investment for the future and getting the economy moving in that way." She said the transition between the two phases could be painful for some companies that have been kept going by crisis support.

