VECV extends warranty, annual service pacts by 2 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:57 IST
VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV) on Thursday said it has extended warranty and annual service agreements by two months and also offered COVID-19 support package for dealer network and customers including insurance scheme for all dealership employees.

All the vehicles whose warranty, extended warranty, free service and service agreement (annual maintenance contract) are expiring between April 1 and May 31 would be provided with an extension of two months from their respective expiry dates, the company said in a statement.

For dealership employees, the company said it will offer COVID-19 insurance, including medical and life insurance covers to eligible dealership employees.

''This insurance coverage will support over 10,000 dealership employees spread across 520 Eicher dealer locations,'' it said.

The firm added that it would also reward ''Eicher service technicians who are working 24x7 to ensure smooth service and vehicle uptime''.

Dealers will be provided with soft loans to support their operations, VECV said.

VECV Senior Vice-President (Aftermarket and Network Development) Ramesh Rajagopalan said that despite the several challenges due to lockdowns and restrictions, the company's entire dealership network continues to deliver service support to its valued customers.

It has ensured ''hassle-free running of the vehicles that transport essential goods across the country'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

