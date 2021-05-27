Anmi writes to finance ministry on intra-day trade peak margins

Stock brokers' association Anmi has approached the finance ministry regarding markets regulator Sebi's proposal to have 100 per cent peak margin for intra-day trades.

In a letter, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has told the ministry that the proposed margin is 300 per cent of what should have been the actual margin.

The proposed 100 per cent peak margin on day trades should be reconsidered, according to the letter dated May 20.

According to Anmi, the spike in peak margin will bring a change in market behaviour by shifting from future to option buying and a shift in the mindset of people gravitating more towards options trading and moving away from stock/index Futures and Stock Options.

It also pointed out that higher margins would imply prolonged carry forward of loss making trades giving a false sense of security. Due to the shift, hedging opportunities have seen a dip due to lower volumes in capital market and commodity markets have been greatly impacted.

Concerns have been raised by Anmi as the increase of current margin of 50 per cent to 75 per cent would be effective from June 1.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin. This margin was raised to 50 per cent between March and May and is proposed to be raised to 75 per cent between June and August, and to 100 per cent from September 1 onwards.

The brokers' association has suggested that peak margin requirement should be brought back to within the band of 25 per cent to 33.33 per cent from the current level of 50 per cent.

Sharing its data with the ministry, Anmi pointed out that the rate of overnight margins, levied on intra-day trades, are almost 3.33 times more than what is warranted based on the risks of the trade.

It maintained that the ideal margin based on the attendant risks should not exceed 33.33 per cent of the SPAN (Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risks) margin.

On May 15, Anmi had written to Sebi seeking reconsideration of the proposed 100 per cent intra-day trade peak margins as the higher margin will reduce hedging opportunities.

''There is a great disconnect between what is being collected from clients and what needs to be collected vis-a-vis the attendant risks arising in intra-day trades,'' the brokers association had said.

It, however, had reiterated that they are not against collection of intra-day margin levied on clients nor the levy of full margin on the clearing member irrespective of the nature of the trade.

As per the brokers' association, nowhere in the world, clients are required to pay upfront peak margins.

Anmi is a grouping of over 900 stock brokers across the country.

