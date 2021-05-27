Cabinet welcomes progress report of Presidential Employment Stimulus

By the end of March 2021, a total of 532 180 people had directly benefited from the Presidential Employment Stimulus and created or retained 422 786 jobs as well as supported 109 394 livelihoods.

Addressing a media briefing on the outcomes of the recent Cabinet meeting, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said a further 161 972 job opportunities are still being processed as part of Phase 1 of the employment stimulus, bringing the total number of opportunities supported to 694 152.

"Cabinet welcomed the progress report on the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which aims to create new jobs, provide support for livelihoods and protect existing jobs in vulnerable sectors," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved humanitarian assistance for the people of Zimbabwe.

"This was in response to an appeal made in March 2019 by the Zimbabwean government for the humanitarian assistance following the Tropical Cyclone Idai that caused severe flooding that destroyed infrastructure and killed people.

"South Africa, through the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund, had pledged R50 million in humanitarian support to Zimbabwe. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic delayed the implementation of the project," the Minister said.

The first consignment of 450 000 bags of 12.5 kg maize meal was delivered on Africa Day on Tuesday to be distributed to families in desperate need of food aid.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)