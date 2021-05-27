Left Menu

MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with over 500 hotels across the country, to offer rooms for quarantine or isolation needs of COVID-19-suspected patients.

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said.

Bookable through the MakeMyTrip platform, most of these hotels are offering an all-meals inclusive rate as hotel stay during isolation needs to be as self-contained as possible.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip recently launched CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform designed to help individuals, organisations and larger community to seek and provide transport-related assistance during this difficult time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

