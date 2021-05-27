Left Menu

FISME asks RBI to defer installment payments under emergency credit line guarantee scheme

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small Medium Enterprises FISME has suggested 10 measures to RBI, including deferring payment of installments under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, to help MSMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by the government last year.When it comes to the crunch, the first expense that is cut is payrolls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:38 IST
FISME asks RBI to defer installment payments under emergency credit line guarantee scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has suggested 10 measures to RBI, including deferring payment of installments under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, to help MSMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by the government last year.

''When it comes to the crunch, the first expense that is cut is payrolls. It is our humble prayer to RBI and the government, not to let an MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) close down until all efforts to save it have failed. The alternative is scary.

Along with tens and thousands of these small establishments, lakhs of workers will come on the road,'' the federation said in a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The suggestions include giving due weightage to the vintage of MSMEs and treat this period of the last three years as an exception, forgiving default; bearing the cost of payrolls and/or social security; suspend the practices of assigning NPAs based on straight-jacketed excel sheet based automated systems for COVID period, and deferring payment of installments under ECLGS.

Besides, it has recommended sanctioning term loans to firms whose CAPEX may have got stuck midway; relaxation of NPA, restructuring, and enhancement norms on a case-to-case basis.

''We also urge you to quickly create a task force with just the relevant stakeholders and the beneficiaries,'' FISMe said.

It added that these suggestions could appear to be ''too out of the box'', but the stakes are too high to ignore any of these without due consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021