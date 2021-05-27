Left Menu

Swiggy ties up with Chennai Corporation to vaccinate delivery partners

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:40 IST
Online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy has kicked off a vaccination drive for its ''delivery partners'' in Chennai and Madurai as part of efforts to inoculate its entire fleet of delivery workers in the country.

Swiggy along with the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun administering the vaccine dose to its delivery partners in the city.

Swiggy aims to vaccinate its entire fleet of delivery partners in the country free of cost, a company statement said here on Thursday.

The company said it commenced the campaign in Bengaluru last week.

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, ''our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination''.

The vaccination programme is a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of the delivery partners and also that of the customers.

''Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks,'' he added.

The company said it would soon notify users about the vaccination status of the delivery partner on the Swiggy mobile application.

