Wockhardt shares plunge nearly 15 pc after Q4 net loss

Shares of drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday tumbled nearly 15 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock plummeted 14.12 per cent to close at Rs 675 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 15.75 per cent to Rs 662.15.

On the NSE, it tanked 14.70 per cent to close at Rs 671.

In traded volume terms, 6.31 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 94.51 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 639.50 crore. It was Rs 700.66 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 688.60 crore. The company posted a loss of Rs 43.39 crore for the previous financial year, Wockhardt said.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 2,840.57 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was Rs 2,882.80 crore for the year-ago fiscal year, it added.

