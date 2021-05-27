Left Menu

CAIT seeks extension of GST return filings deadline

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:48 IST
CAIT seeks extension of GST return filings deadline
  • Country:
  • India

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday sought extension of the deadline for filing various GST returns till August as well as cut in tax rates for medical and surgical equipment required for treating coronavirus and black fungus infections.

Ahead of the meeting of the GST Council on Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to extend the date of filing of various GSTR returns till August under the GST Act and Rules, without late fee and interest.

It said that GST officers should not resort to cancellation of registrations at this time unless there are pressing reasons for doing so.

Also, for all traders having turnover of below Rs 20 crore in a year, no survey or audits or special assessments should be ordered for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, it added.

''As far as possible, authorities should be directed to be very discreet before they arrest traders or attach their bank accounts or summon them for statements. There is an atmosphere of panic in the trade and these actions will further create a crisis unless there are very pressing and urgent reasons and justification for doing so,'' CAIT said.

It has also demanded that the rate of GST on all the medical and surgical equipment required for treatment of Covid and black fungus infections should be reduced considerably.

Further, CAIT has sought a financial package for the traders and a moratorium of six months on loans taken from banks and other financial institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021