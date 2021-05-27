Lebanon's central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies

Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it could not keep up its imports of subsidized medical goods without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.

Lebanon, in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidizing fuel, wheat, and medicine since last year.

