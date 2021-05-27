Lebanon's central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Updated: 27-05-2021
Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it could not keep up its imports of subsidized medical goods without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.
Lebanon, in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidizing fuel, wheat, and medicine since last year.
